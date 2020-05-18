Pakistan captain Babar Azam reveals what is really frustrating him

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan limited overs captain Babar Azam has indicated that he is getting really frustrated with being compared to India skipper Virat Kohli all the time.

This comes after legendary Pakistan batsman Younis Khan said it is not fair to compare Azam to Kohli right now.

Instead, Younis believes that such a comparison can only be made after five years.

Multiple cricketers have weighed in on this debate, but Azam is growing sick and tired of it.

“Don’t compare me with Virat Kohli because he is a player of different class,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “I try to perform well in my own way.”

