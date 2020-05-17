Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Pakistan batsman Younis Khan has noted that it is not fair to compare limited overs captain Babar Azam and India skipper Virat Kohli right now.

Younis noted that since Kohli is more experienced and has played more matches, he shouldn’t be compared to Azam at this point in time.

However, the 42-year-old, who is the only Pakistan player to have scored 10,000 Test runs, pointed out that people can start deciding which player is better in five years’ time.

“You see, Kohli – who is now 31 and at the peak of his career – has been in international cricket for over a decade now and has proved himself in all conditions. The 70 international centuries that he has scored is a testimony to his class and abilities,” Younis told Gulf News.

“Babar, on the other hand, has made his international debut barely five years back. He already has 16 centuries under his belt and shows very good averages in both Tests and ODIs, but it will be unfair to start comparing the two right now. If you have to, compare Babar five years hence with the dominance that Kohli is showing in his game today.”

