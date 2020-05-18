Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan limited overs captain Babar Azam has admitted that he is really excited about leading his country in the T20 World Cup and hopes it goes ahead this year.

The event is scheduled to be held in Australia from October to November, but reports suggest that it could be postponed and the Indian Premier League (IPL) could take place instead.

However, Azam expressed his eagerness to lead Pakistan in the T20 World Cup, which will be his first major tournament as captain.

“The decision about [the] T20 World Cup will be taken by [the] ICC. I’m sure they will take into account the health and safety of players before making a decision,” Azam was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “I want to participate in the event as Pakistan’s captain.”

