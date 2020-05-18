Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan limited overs captain Babar Azam has admitted that “touring England won’t be easy” and added that his side will have to be at their very best if they want to come out on top.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England.

Recent reports said that the tour is all set to go ahead, but the start date of the Test series will be pushed back from July 30 to August 5.

“Touring England won’t be easy. Health and safety of [the] players is of great importance and the tour will only be possible when proper arrangements are in place,” Azam was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “Both England and Pakistan team fans, along with the cricketers, are missing cricket because of the pandemic.

“We will still try to perform to the best of our ability despite no support from the fans in the stadium.”

Meanwhile, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief executive Wasim Khan made it clear that none of the national players will be paid extra to tour England.

