Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Pakistan batsman Younis Khan believes that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) made the right decision in appointing Babar Azam as ODI captain.

Azam will now lead Pakistan in limited overs cricket as he was named T20 captain back in October last year.

While there are concerns about whether the captaincy will affect Azam’s batting, Younis noted that the 25-year-old “is quite a resilient boy”.

“It’s one of the right decisions taken by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after a while. Though he may not look it, Babar is quite a resilient boy and he excelled in the T20 format even with the additional responsibility of captaincy,” Younis, who is the only Pakistan batsman to have scored 10,000 Test runs, told Gulf News.

“This certainly showed he was ready for bigger things, though it would be quite a challenge as captaincy in the 50-overs game demands a lot more thinking.

“It’s a young team that he has to lead, though there could be a few players senior in age to him. He has to be protective about the team and take it forward.”

