Ahmed Shehzad reveals which Pakistan player has been ‘really lucky’

Pakistan batsman Ahmed Shehzad believes that limited overs captain Babar Azam has been “really lucky” to have been constantly supported since making his international debut in 2015.

Azam, who was named T20 captain in October last year, has become Pakistan’s premier batsman and earlier this week was given more responsibility as he was appointed as the country’s ODI skipper.

Shehzad noted that it is because of all this support that Azam has started to become more and more confident.

“Unless and until a player is given required support and a longer rope, his or her confidence won’t increase. Then, they tend to fight for survival,” Shehzad told Cricingif as quoted by the Khaleej Times.

“If you look at the backgrounds of Virat (Kohli), Rohit Sharma, Joe Root, Kane Williamson and Babar Azam, they have been really lucky as well. Kohli had revealed that he was going to be dropped from plenty of series but MS Dhoni backed him. Same was the case with Rohit Sharma. Thus, faith was instilled upon them by Dhoni.”

