Pakistan batsman Ahmed Shehzad has claimed that constantly being compared to India captain Virat Kohli and not having the backing of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), coaching staff and captain is the reason why he has been in and out of the national team.

Shehzad hasn’t played for Pakistan since their T20 series against Sri Lanka in October 2019.

The 28-year-old recently represented the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), but failed to live up to expectations as he scored 61 runs in seven matches at an average of 8.71 and a strike-rate of 95.31.

“Of course, there is pressure due to comparisons. We tend to compare two players without focusing on their respective backgrounds. For any player to succeed, it requires the backing of the coach, captain and cricket board. In short, he or she needs confidence in order to do well,” Shehzad told Cricingif as quoted by the Khaleej Times.

