Harsha Bhogle reveals which dropped Pakistan star was so full of promise

Well-known cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle has revealed that Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali “was so full of promise”.

Hasan played an instrumental role in leading Pakistan to victory in the 2017 Champions Trophy as he was the highest wicket-taker with 13 wickets in five matches at an average of 14.69.

In fact, Hasan was even named Player of the Tournament.

Since then, he has taken 28 wickets in eight Test matches at an average of 30.03 and 40 wickets in 32 ODIs at an average of 35.72.

In regards to T20 Internationals, he has picked up 25 wickets in 23 matches at an average of 27.20.

Hasan recently represented the Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he took eight wickets in nine games at an average of 34.37.

However, he was dropped from the central contract list for the 2020-2021 season along with Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz.

To make matters worse, he suffered a recurrence of the back injury that kept him sidelined for months last year.

It remains unclear whether Hasan will need to undergo surgery, but according to Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq, the 25-year-old could be out of action for eight months.

“In that fast-bowling factory of the world, I only hope they produce long-term fast-bowlers because I have just noticed that Hasan Ali, who was so full of promise, has dropped out of the contract list,” Bhogle told Cricket Inside Out as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

