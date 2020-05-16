Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former England captain Nasser Hussain has admitted that his side struggled to dismiss legendary Pakistan batsman Mohammad Yousuf.

Hussain’s comments came when he was remembering England’s group stage match against Pakistan at the 2003 World Cup.

Hussain recalled how then-head coach Duncan Fletcher had recommended bowling a “full swinging delivery early on”.

But, while he forgot about Fletcher’s advice, pace bowler James Anderson didn’t and clean bowled Yousuf for a golden duck.

In addition to getting Yousuf out, Anderson also removed Saeed Anwar, Inzamam-ul-Haq and Rashid Latif.

Anderson was named Man of the Match for his figures of 4-29 off 10 overs as England demolished Pakistan by 112 runs.

“I only had him [Anderson] for a short period, and people took that wrong way, as if he was a troublemaker, as if he wouldn’t listen or whatever. He would listen,” Hussain said on the Sky Sports podcast as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “Like the Mohammad Yousuf dismissal in that World Cup game against Pakistan. We had struggled to get Mohammad Yousuf out and were wondering how are we going to get him out?

“Duncan [Fletcher] the night before said full swinging delivery early on. I had completely forgot but Anderson with just two minutes in the game, bowled a full swinging delivery and poles were all over the place.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Danish Kaneria makes insanely shocking accusation against Shahid Afridi

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...