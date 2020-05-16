Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg has said that he is a big fan of Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf and loves the story on how he became a professional cricketer.

Rauf finished as the joint third-highest wicket-taker in the Big Bash League (BBL) with 20 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 13.35 and an economy rate of 7.05.

Most recently, the 26-year-old represented the Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he claimed three wickets in five matches at an average of 64.66 and an economy rate of 10.77.

Love him, great story, we were privileged to have him in Australia this year for our big bash. #askhoggy https://t.co/p4uOzcj9zq — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) May 16, 2020

“Love him, great story, we were privileged to have him in Australia this year for our Big Bash,” Hogg said on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Rauf received his first-ever central contract earlier this week.

He, Mohammad Hasnain and Haider Ali were included in the newly-created Emerging Players’ Category.

