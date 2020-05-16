Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Spin-bowling all-rounder Imad Wasim has said he misses playing cricket and admitted that there is “no better feeling than representing Pakistan”.

Imad recently captained the Karachi Kings during this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he scored 121 runs in nine matches at an average of 30.25.

The 31-year-old, who last represented Pakistan during their T20 series against Bangladesh in January, also took five wickets at an average of 41.60.

“Been a while now since we’ve all worn this great shirt. Growing up I always heard how much it meant wearing it and now that I’ve experienced that feeling, I understand what previous players meant. No better feeling than representing Pakistan,” Imad said on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Imad was given a central contract for the 2020-2021 season.

He was placed in Category C, which makes his contract worth PKR 550,000.

