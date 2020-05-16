Which Australia player admitted Pakistan’s fast bowling stocks look good?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg has admitted that “Pakistan’s fast bowling stocks look good”.

Pakistan have a number of young and talented seamers, including Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf, Usman Khan Shinwari and Mohammad Abbas.

Given how well they have been doing, Hogg feels that Pakistan have a very bright future.

Pakistan fast bowling stocks look good. https://t.co/IJJH713v8B — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) May 16, 2020

“Pakistan’s fast bowling stocks look good,” Hogg said on Twitter.

