Which Australia player admitted Pakistan’s fast bowling stocks look good?

Brad Hogg admitted that Pakistan's fast bowling stocks look good cricket

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg: “Pakistan’s fast bowling stocks look good”

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg has admitted that “Pakistan’s fast bowling stocks look good”.

Pakistan have a number of young and talented seamers, including Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf, Usman Khan Shinwari and Mohammad Abbas.

Given how well they have been doing, Hogg feels that Pakistan have a very bright future.

“Pakistan’s fast bowling stocks look good,” Hogg said on Twitter.

