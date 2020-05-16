Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan batsman Faisal Iqbal has called legendary Australia captain and batsman Steve Waugh “a champion” and one of his batting idols.

Waugh represented Australia in 168 Tests and scored 10,927 runs, which included 32 centuries and 50 fifties, at an average of 51.06.

He also featured in 325 ODIs and accumulated 7,569 runs, which included three hundreds and 45 half-centuries, at an average of 32.90.

I always say Steve Waugh has been one of my favorite batting idol in my career and I have the privileged to have played against him in Test & ODI cricket. He’s a champion! https://t.co/iYBNHP6V2f — Faisal Iqbal🇵🇰🏏فیصل اقبال (@FaisalIqbalCric) May 12, 2020

“I always say Steve Waugh has been one of my favorite batting idols in my career and I have [had] the privilege to play against him in Test and ODI cricket. He’s a champion!” Faisal said on Twitter.

