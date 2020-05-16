Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan batsman Faisal Iqbal revealed that legendary South Africa cricketer Jacques Kallis is his favourite all-rounder of all time.

Kallis is the third-highest run-scorer in Test history as he accumulated 13,289 runs in 166 Tests, which included 45 centuries and 58 fifties, at an average of 55.37.

He also took 292 wickets at an average of 32.65.

Kallis is also the eighth-highest run-scorer in ODI history as he scored 11,579 runs in 328 games, which included 17 hundreds and 86 half-centuries, at an average of 44.36.

He also claimed 273 wickets at an average of 31.79.

In regards to his T20 career, Kallis made 666 runs in 25 matches, which included five fifties, at an average of 35.05.

As for his bowling, he picked up 12 wickets at an average of 27.75.

Without a doubt mine will be @jacqueskallis75 who I have the honor to played against with many times. https://t.co/G2eMBq9KXm — Faisal Iqbal🇵🇰🏏فیصل اقبال (@FaisalIqbalCric) May 11, 2020

“Without a doubt mine will be Jacques Kallis who I [had] the honor to play against many times,” Faisal said on Twitter.

