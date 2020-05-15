Imran Nazir reveals which Pakistan bowler is quick and intelligent

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan batsman Imran Nazir said legendary seamer Shoaib Akhtar “was not only quick but also an intelligent fast bowler”.

Akhtar represented Pakistan in 46 Tests, where he took 178 wickets at an average of 25.69.

He also featured in 163 ODIs and claimed 247 wickets at an average of 24.97.

As for his T20 International career, the 44-year-old picked up 19 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 22.73.

Nazir also admitted that it was an “amazing experience playing alongside” Akhtar.

“It was [an] amazing experience playing alongside Shoaib Akhtar bhai. He was not only quick but also an intelligent fast bowler,” Nazir said on Twitter.

