Former Pakistan batsman Imran Nazir wrote an emotional tribute to late head coach Bob Woolmer on Friday.

Woolmer, who tragically died during the 2007 World Cup, would have been 72 on Thursday.

With that in mind, Nazir penned a heartfelt message in which he fondly remembered the huge impact Woolmer had on Pakistan cricket.

Bob Woolmer was very close to the heart of every Pakistan cricket fan. He would have been 72 today. RIP Bob 💔 #bobwoolmer pic.twitter.com/9RIK2wo77y — Imran Nazir (@realimrannazir4) May 15, 2020

“Bob Woolmer was very close to the heart of every Pakistan cricket fan. He would have been 72 today. RIP Bob,” Nazir said.

