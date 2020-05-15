Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

England spinner Adil Rashid believes that Pakistan ODI and T20 captain Babar Azam is the best limited overs batsman in the world right now.

Rashid rated Azam even higher than India skipper Virat Kohli, who is second on the all-time list of ODI centuries with 43. In fact, Kohli just needs seven more hundreds to surpass the legendary Sachin Tendulkar.

Explaining why he picked Azam over Kohli, Rashid said that the Pakistan star is in better form right now.

“It is a tough one that. So if you go on current form, I think I got to go with Babar Azam. That’s current form I’m talking about. I picked Babar Azam because he is in better form. They both are world class players anyway,” Rashid told At The Crease TV as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Rashid’s comments come a day after New Zealand spinner Ish Sodhi admitted that Azam was the toughest batsman to bowl to.

Sodhi rated Azam higher than Kohli, Australia batsman Steve Smith, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson and England leader Joe Root.

