Pakistan rising star Haider Ali reacts to getting a central contract

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan batsman Haider Ali has expressed his happiness and gratitude after he received a central contract for the 2020-2021 season.

Along with Haider, fast bowlers Mohammad Hasnain and Haris Rauf were included in the newly-created Emerging Players’ Category in the list of centrally contracted players.

The youngster is seen by many former and current Pakistan cricketers as a star in the making, especially after his impressive performance in this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he played for the Peshawar Zalmi .

The 19-year-old scored 239 runs in nine matches at an average of 29.87 and a strike-rate of 158.27.

With the Zalmi congratulating him on his contract, Haider said: “Can’t thank [everyone] enough. Privileged to be the part of Peshawar Zalmi.”

While Haider has yet to make his international debut, the fact that he received a central contract is a sign that big things are in store for him.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq makes incredibly shocking admission about Hasan Ali’s new injury

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...