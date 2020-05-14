Pakistan rising star Haider Ali reacts to getting a central contract

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League
Pakistan batsman Haider Ali has expressed his happiness and gratitude after he received a central contract for the 2020-2021 season.
Along with Haider, fast bowlers Mohammad Hasnain and Haris Rauf were included in the newly-created Emerging Players’ Category in the list of centrally contracted players.
The youngster is seen by many former and current Pakistan cricketers as a star in the making, especially after his impressive performance in this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he played for the Peshawar Zalmi .
The 19-year-old scored 239 runs in nine matches at an average of 29.87 and a strike-rate of 158.27.
Can't thank enough. Privileged to be the part of @PeshawarZalmi ⚡#YellowStorm #PSL2020 #peace #haiderali https://t.co/oFnu3zlwJE
— Haider Ali (@iamhaideraly) May 14, 2020
With the Zalmi congratulating him on his contract, Haider said: “Can’t thank [everyone] enough. Privileged to be the part of Peshawar Zalmi.”
While Haider has yet to make his international debut, the fact that he received a central contract is a sign that big things are in store for him.
