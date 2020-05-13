Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur is confident that Babar Azam will “do a great job” as the country’s ODI captain.

Arthur’s comments come after Azam, who is also Pakistan’s T20 skipper, was appointed as ODI captain on Wednesday.

The announcement of Azam’s new leadership role came when Pakistan unveiled their central contract list for the 2020-2021 season.

Congrats @babarazam258 on the ODI captaincy…..I am sure you will do a great job! — Mickey Arthur (@Mickeyarthurcr1) May 13, 2020

“Congrats Babar Azam on the ODI captaincy…I am sure you will do a great job!” Arthur, who now coaches Sri Lanka, said on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Which Pakistan player absolutely owned Mohammad Amir in FIFA 20?

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...