Legendary Pakistan batsman Mohammad Yousuf has called Babar Azam a “world-class player”.

Yousuf’s comments come after Azam was appointed as Pakistan’s ODI captain on Wednesday.

Azam, who is also the country’s T20 skipper, recently represented the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he finished as the tournament’s highest run-scorer with 345 runs in 10 games for the Kings at an average of 49.28 and a strike-rate of 123.65.

Overall, the 25-year-old has been Pakistan’s most consistent player over the past 12 months.

Like his batting, Yousuf also expects Azam to excel as Pakistan’s ODI captain and wished him good luck.

Best of luck @babarazam258 for new ODI captain.

“Best of luck Babar Azam for new ODI captain. Insha’Allah he will prove himself as a captain just like he has improved himself as a world-class player,” Yousuf said on Twitter.

The announcement of Azam’s new leadership role came when Pakistan unveiled their central contract list for the 2020-2021 season.

