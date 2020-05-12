Pakistan batsman Ahmed Shehzad makes surprising choices on the two toughest bowlers he has faced

Posted on by
Ahmed Shehzad makes surprising choice on the two toughest bowlers he has faced Pakistan cricket

Ahmed Shehzad: “Dhammika Prasad and Herath were extremely good and in top form especially when we toured Sri Lanka [a] few years back”

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan batsman Ahmed Shehzad has faced some of the best bowlers to play the game, but which two did he pick as the toughest of the lot?

Shehzad said that Sri Lanka fast bowler Dhammika Prasad and spinner Rangana Herath take the prize in that category.

He made the revelation during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.

“Dhammika Prasad and Herath were extremely good and in top form especially when we toured Sri Lanka [a] few years back,” he said.

Shehzad hasn’t played for Pakistan since their T20 series against Sri Lanka in October 2019.

The 28-year-old recently represented the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), but failed to live up to expectations as he scored 61 runs in seven matches at an average of 8.71 and a strike-rate of 95.31.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Ahmed Shehzad reveals who is the most focused and disciplined Pakistan player

Leave a Reply