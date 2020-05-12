Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan batsman Ahmed Shehzad has faced some of the best bowlers to play the game, but which two did he pick as the toughest of the lot?

Shehzad said that Sri Lanka fast bowler Dhammika Prasad and spinner Rangana Herath take the prize in that category.

He made the revelation during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.

Dhamika Prasad and Herath were extremely good and in top form esp when we toured Srilanka few years back.. — Ahmad Shahzad 🇵🇰 (@iamAhmadshahzad) May 11, 2020

“Dhammika Prasad and Herath were extremely good and in top form especially when we toured Sri Lanka [a] few years back,” he said.

Shehzad hasn’t played for Pakistan since their T20 series against Sri Lanka in October 2019.

The 28-year-old recently represented the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), but failed to live up to expectations as he scored 61 runs in seven matches at an average of 8.71 and a strike-rate of 95.31.

