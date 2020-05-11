Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has called on teenage seamer Naseem Shah to focus more on his bowling rather than aggression.

Naseem, 17, holds the record of being the second-youngest bowler to take a five-for and the youngest to claim a hat-trick in Test cricket.

Most recently, he represented the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and took five wickets in six matches at an average of 32.40.

“Naseem Shah and few newcomers will follow my attitude. In the coming years they’ll also be more prepared and more conscious about their bowling rather than being aggressive,” Akhtar said during an interview on social media app Helo as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “I’m very soft from the inside, but my image is serious and aggressive as a bowler.”

