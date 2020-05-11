Tamim Iqbal reveals he was scared which Pakistan bowler would kill him?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal has revealed that he was scared when facing legendary Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar as he thought he would kill him.

Tamim only faced Akhtar twice – during a T20 quadrangular tournament in Kenya in 2007 and at the 2010 Asia Cup.

Tamim was actually dismissed for one run by Akhtar in Nairobi.

Akhtar, who is one of the greatest fast bowlers Pakistan ever produced, still holds the record for the fastest delivery, which was clocked at 161.3 kph (100.2 mph) during Pakistan’s match against England in the 2003 World Cup.

The 44-year-old represented Pakistan in 46 Tests, where he took 178 wickets at an average of 25.69.

He also featured in 163 ODIs and claimed 247 wickets at an average of 24.97.

As for his T20 International career, the 44-year-old picked up 19 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 22.73.

“It’s not just you, it happened to a lot of people,” Tamim said during an online session with former Bangladesh captains Naimur Rahman, Khaled Mahmud and Habibul Bashar as quoted by the Daily Star.

“I always say this, I have played many fast bowlers, and played bowlers bowling at 150 km per hour but there was only one time that I was scared when I went out to bat, it was when I faced Shoaib Akhtar for the first time. That day I felt like he would kill me. He was so scary.”

