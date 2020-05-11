Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has lashed out at iconic India openers Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir for saying “whatever comes to their mind” on TV.

While Akhtar called them “good people”, he was less than impressed with what they say when appearing on TV.

The 44-year-old added that he could “use bad language and be abusive towards them”, but won’t walk down that path since he knows that “children will be watching the show”.

Shoaib Akhtar "Sehwag and Gambhir are good people. But when they appear on TV they just say whatever comes to their mind. Even I can use bad language and be abusive towards them, but I don't say such things, because I know that children will be watching the show" #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) May 11, 2020

“Sehwag and Gambhir are good people. But when they appear on TV they just say whatever comes to their mind. Even I can use bad language and be abusive towards them, but I don’t say such things, because I know that children will be watching the show,” Akhtar said as quoted by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

