Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur believes that spin-bowling all-rounder Shadab Khan is a “born leader”.

Shadab recently captained Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and finished as the fifth-highest run-scorer with 263 runs in nine matches at an average of 37.57 and a strike-rate of 159.39.

He also took eight wickets at an average of 29.37.

Arthur noted that Shadab’s “attitude, the way he thinks about cricket and the way he plays the game” is why he is a natural born leader.

“Babar Azam has now taken the charge because of his performances, he has now become a leader of Pakistan’s dressing room but I tell you who is the other leader in that dressing room, it is Shadab Khan,” Arthur said in a YouTube video as quoted by Ary Sports.

“He needs to be more in that dressing room, he is a born leader because of his attitude, the way he thinks about cricket and the way he plays the game.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Mickey Arthur admits he had a verbal fight with “arrogant” Pakistan player

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...