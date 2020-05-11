Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur firmly believes that T20 captain Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Shan Masood, Hasan Ali and Faheem Ashraf all have the “will to win”.

He also praised them for their “never say die attitude” and feels that they are the future of Pakistan cricket.

“Babar Azam, Shan Masood, Hasan Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, we saw the emergence of Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain. There’s enough to create that sustainable success and all these guys have that ‘never say die’ attitude and the will to win,” Arthur said in a YouTube video as quoted by Ary Sports.

Meanwhile, Arthur also recently said he would be “very surprised” and it would be a “very poor decision” if batsman Umar Akmal were to return to the Pakistan team.

Akmal was banned for three years by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for failing to report corrupt approaches ahead of this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL).

He will be eligible to start playing cricket again on February 19, 2023.

