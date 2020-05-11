Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan batsman Younis Khan has revealed that he was incredibly proud of the way all-rounder Shahid Afridi led the team to T20 World Cup glory in 2009.

Afridi was named Man of the Match in Pakistan’s semi-final against South Africa, which the men in green won by seven runs, as he smashed a 34-ball 51, which included eight boundaries, and finished with figures of 2-16 off his four overs.

He was named Man of the Match in the final as well as he claimed figures of 1-20 off his four overs before hammering an unbeaten 54, which came off 40 deliveries and included two boundaries and two sixes.

Thanks to his all-round effort, Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by eight wickets.

Younis admitted that it was a “privilege” for him to watch Afridi perform spectacularly in those two games.

“We won the World T20 in 2009 in very difficult circumstances, just weeks after the Lahore terrorist attacks,” he told Wisden. “The PCB appointed me captain. I was so motivated, as was the team, and we knew that this was the time for us to do well as it would have been a huge booster for the whole of Pakistan.

“We performed at the right time, and especially watching the way Shahid Afridi performed in those last two games, it was a privilege for me.”

