Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur has admitted that it would be a “very poor decision” if batsman Umar Akmal plays international cricket again.

In fact, he even went as far as saying that he would be “very surprised” if Pakistan bring Akmal back.

“If Pakistan picked him again, I would be very surprised and it would be a very poor decision,” Arthur said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Arthur’s comments come after Akmal was banned for three years by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for failing to report corrupt approaches ahead of this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL).

He will be eligible to start playing cricket again on February 19, 2023.

Meanwhile, former wicketkeeper-batsman Zulqarnain Haider also made a controversial accusation against Akmal, saying the Pakistan batsman should have been banned for life since he has been involved in “shady dealings”.

Zulqarnain further said that Akmal’s “property and assets should be seized”.

“He has been involved in shady dealings and not only does he deserve a life ban even his property and assets should be seized,” Zulqarnain had said.

The 34-year-old also claimed that he received threats from Akmal and a few others for refusing to underperform in the third ODI of Pakistan’s series against South Africa in the UAE.

It was because of this that Zulqarnain fled the team’s hotel in Dubai and flew to London.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Mickey Arthur admits he had a verbal fight with “arrogant” Pakistan player

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...