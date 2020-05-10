Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Yasir Shah has revealed that legendary Pakistan spinner Mushtaq Ahmed “has always been a supporter of mine”, especially during tough times.

This comes after Mushtaq recently said that Yasir’s “contribution to Test cricket has been huge”.

When the leg-spinner was dropped for the first Test against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi in December, which marked the return of Test cricket to Pakistan after 10 years, he went to work with Mushtaq at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore.

Yasir’s praise for Mushtaq comes after the 49-year-old held an online lecture where he shared his knowledge and provided useful tips and advice for Pakistan’s current and emerging stars.

“Mushtaq Ahmed has always been a supporter of mine especially in tough situations and during bad patches,” Yasir was quoted as saying in the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) press release.

“His lecture was very useful for me as I received some invaluable insights on English conditions based on Mushtaq’s rich experience of playing and coaching in England.”

In addition to Mushtaq, Javed Miandad, Wasim Akram, Rashid Latif, Mohammad Yousuf, Moin Khan, Younis Khan and Shoaib Akhtar all held online lectures.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Sarfaraz Ahmed reveals which two Pakistan players “improved my confidence”

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...