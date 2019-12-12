Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Spinner Yasir Shah has been released from Pakistan’s Test squad to work with newly-appointed spin consultant Mushtaq Ahmed at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore.

Yasir was dropped for the ongoing first Test against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi, which marked the return of Test cricket to Pakistan after 10 years.

Yasir only took four wickets at an average of 100.50 in the recent two-Test series against Australia.

But, it should be noted that Yasir was actually Pakistan’s second-highest run-scorer in the Test series against Australia as he accumulated 194 runs, which included his maiden Test century, at an average of 48.50.

Yasir will rejoin the Pakistan team on December 16 for the second Test against Sri Lanka, which begins on December 19 in Karachi.

Mushtaq was appointed as Pakistan’s spin bowling consultant last week and will work 120 days in a year at the National Cricket Academy. He will work with bowlers from the Under-16, Under-19 and domestic teams, but will also help the Pakistan squad when required.

