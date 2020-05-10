Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has revealed that fellow wicketkeeper-batsmen Rashid Latif and Moin Khan “improved my confidence”.

Sarfaraz hasn’t represented Pakistan since being sacked as Test and T20 captain in October last year.

However, he recently captained the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he scored 148 runs in nine matches at an average of 21.14 and a strike-rate of 128.69.

Sarfaraz thanked Latif and Moin for conducting online lectures where they shared their experience and gave advice and tips to Pakistan’s current and emerging players.

“I consider myself fortunate to belong to a city which is famous for producing top notch wicketkeepers, including Rashid Latif and Moin Khan,” he was quoted as saying in the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) press release. “Since I also live in Karachi, I keep interacting with both from time to time yet each and every session with these greats provides some valuable lessons and these lectures were no different.

“Moin Khan and Rashid Latif improved my confidence; tips by these wicketkeeping greats are very useful for me.”

In addition to Latif and Moin, Javed Miandad, Wasim Akram, Mushtaq Ahmed, Mohammad Yousuf, Younis Khan and Shoaib Akhtar held online lectures.

