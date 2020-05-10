Why has Misbah-ul-Haq thanked so many Pakistan players?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq thanked many legendary cricketers for taking the time to hold online lectures with the country’s current and emerging players.

Javed Miandad, Wasim Akram, Rashid Latif, Mushtaq Ahmed, Mohammad Yousuf, Moin Khan, Younis Khan and Shoaib Akhtar all provided useful advice and shared their experience.

These online sessions come at a time when no cricket is being played due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“I am thankful to all the greats who took time out and spoke to the players. These lectures have proven to be a wonderful experience for the players especially in these unprecedented and challenging times,” Misbah was quoted as saying in the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) press release.

“Life and cricketing experiences shared by the likes of Javed Miandad, Wasim Akram, Mushtaq Ahmed and Younis Khan will encourage the players. I also found the sessions very rewarding as a student of the game. Such interactive sessions between the players of the past and present provide a rare opportunity in narrowing the gap between different generations of players.

“The greats spoke about various productive ways of spending the time in isolation while giving important tips for the tour of England including advice for mental strengthening of the players.”

