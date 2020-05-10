Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal has said that he is “really disappointed” with Zulqarnain Haider over the comments he made about his father-in-law.

Zulqarnain, a former wicketkeeper-batsman, accused Akmal’s father-in-law of being involved in match-fixing.

He also called on the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to investigate Akmal’s father-in-law.

In response, Akmal’s father-in-law has sued Zulqarnain for Rs 100 million for defamation.

Akmal pointed out that he “always treated Zulqarnain as my younger brother” and was hurt and heartbroken that the 34-year-old made such shocking allegations against his father-in-law.

“I always treated Zulqarnain as my younger brother. But I am really disappointed over his statement against my father-in-law,” Akmal was quoted as saying by Dawn.

Meanwhile, Zulqarnain also made a controversial accusation against Umar Akmal, who is Kamran’s brother, saying the Pakistan batsman should have been banned for life since he has been involved in “shady dealings”.

Zulqarnain further said that Umar’s “property and assets should be seized”.

“He has been involved in shady dealings and not only does he deserve a life ban even his property and assets should be seized,” Zulqarnain had said.

The 34-year-old also claimed that he received threats from Umar and a few others for refusing to underperform in the third ODI of Pakistan’s series against South Africa in the UAE.

It was because of this that Zulqarnain fled the team’s hotel in Dubai and flew to London.

Umar was banned for three years by the PCB for failing to report corrupt approaches ahead of this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL).

