Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal’s father-in-law has sued Zulqarnain Haider for a staggering Rs 100 million for defamation.

This is because the former wicketkeeper-batsman accused Akmal’s father-in-law of being involved in match-fixing.

Zulqarnain also called on the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to investigate Akmal’s father-in-law.

Badruzzaman, the lawyer of Akmal’s father-in-law, lambasted Zulqarnain for making such an allegation.

“My client is a well reputed businessman and he will not tolerate such allegations,” Badruzzaman was quoted as saying by Dawn.

Meanwhile, Zulqarnain also made a controversial accusation against Umar Akmal, who is Kamran’s brother, saying the Pakistan batsman should have been banned for life since he has been involved in “shady dealings”.

Zulqarnain further said that Umar’s “property and assets should be seized”.

“He has been involved in shady dealings and not only does he deserve a life ban even his property and assets should be seized,” Zulqarnain had said.

The 34-year-old also claimed that he received threats from Umar and a few others for refusing to underperform in the third ODI of Pakistan’s series against South Africa in the UAE.

It was because of this that Zulqarnain fled the team’s hotel in Dubai and flew to London.

Umar was banned for three years by the PCB for failing to report corrupt approaches ahead of this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL).

