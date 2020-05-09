Who has Pakistan star Wahab Riaz called the ‘most elegant and classy batsman of all time’?

Wahab Riaz called Brian Lara the most elegant and classy batsman of all time Pakistan cricket

Wahab Riaz: “Happy birthday Yasir Shah as well as the great Brian Lara, the most elegant and classy batsman of all time”

Pakistan left-arm seamer Wahab Riaz called West Indies legend Brian Lara the “most elegant and classy batsman of all time”.

Lara still holds the record for the highest Test score in history of 400 not out.

Wahab’s comments about Lara came while he was wishing the cricket icon happy birthday.

“Two great cricketers were born on this day. Happy birthday Yasir Shah as well as the great Brian Lara, the most elegant and classy batsman of all time!” Wahab said on Twitter

