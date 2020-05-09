Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Wahab Riaz called West Indies legend Brian Lara the “most elegant and classy batsman of all time”.

Lara still holds the record for the highest Test score in history of 400 not out.

Wahab’s comments about Lara came while he was wishing the cricket icon happy birthday.

Two great cricketers were born on this day. Happy birthday @Shah64Y as well as the great @BrianLara the most elegant and classy batsman of all time! 🎂🎂 — Wahab Riaz (@WahabViki) May 2, 2020

“Two great cricketers were born on this day. Happy birthday Yasir Shah as well as the great Brian Lara, the most elegant and classy batsman of all time!” Wahab said on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Pakistan legend Wasim Akram reveals who was the best batsman he played against

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...