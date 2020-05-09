Wahab Riaz reveals which Pakistan player is a great cricketer

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Wahab Riaz has called spinner Yasir Shah a great cricketer.

In the 39 Tests he has played, Yasir has taken 213 wickets at an average of 30.52.

Yasir has also represented Pakistan in 25 ODIs, where he has taken 24 wickets at an average of 47.91.

Wahab’s praise for Yasir came while he was wishing the 34-year-old happy birthday.

Two great cricketers were born on this day. Happy birthday @Shah64Y as well as the great @BrianLara the most elegant and classy batsman of all time! 🎂🎂 — Wahab Riaz (@WahabViki) May 2, 2020

“Two great cricketers were born on this day. Happy birthday Yasir Shah as well as the great Brian Lara, the most elegant and classy batsman of all time!” Wahab said on Twitter.

