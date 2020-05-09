Mushtaq Ahmed reveals which Pakistan player won’t survive in ODI cricket

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan spinner Mushtaq Ahmed believes that Yasir Shah won’t survive in ODI cricket since he doesn’t have enough variations.

Yasir has only represented Pakistan in 25 ODIs, where he has taken 24 wickets at a disappointing average of 47.91.

In addition to Yasir, Mushtaq said that same thing about India’s Ravichandran Ashwin and Australia’s Nathan Lyon.

“Look at Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav. They have won so many (white ball) games for India in the last two years. Maybe the likes of Lyon, Ashwin, and Yasir don’t have enough variations to survive in one-day cricket,” he was quoted as saying by Ary Sports.

“In one-day cricket, if the pitches are good and you don’t have variations or a mystery ball, you can’t survive. For example, a champion bowler like Lyon has been exposed in one-day cricket. He has not been as successful as he has been in the longest format.”

