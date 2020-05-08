Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq has made it clear that India all-rounder Hardik Pandya isn’t anywhere as good as Imran Khan or Kapil Dev.

Imran, who is currently Pakistan’s Prime Minister, is widely considered to be the best all-rounder the country ever produced, while Kapil is held in the same among the all-rounders India produced.

Pandya, who has not played international cricket since September last year as he underwent surgery on his back, has scored 532 runs in 11 Tests, which includes a century and four fifties, at an average of 31.29.

He has also taken 17 wickets at an average of 31.05.

The 26-year-old has also featured in 54 ODIs, where he has accumulated 957 runs, which includes four half-centuries, at an average of 29.90.

He has also picked up 54 wickets at an average of 40.64.

In regards to his T20 International career, Pandya has made 310 runs in 40 matches at an average of 16.31.

As for his bowling, he has claimed 38 wickets at an average of 25.68.

“Kapil Dev and Imran Khan are the best all-rounders of all time. Hardik is nowhere near that league. Even I was an all-rounder but it doesn’t mean that I would compare myself with Imran bhai. Kapil paaji and Imran bhai were in a different league,” Razzaq told the Press Trust of India as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

