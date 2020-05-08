Shahid Afridi includes 5 Pakistan legends in his all-time World Cup XI

Shahid Afridi included Saeed Anwar, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Wasim Akram, Shoaib Akhtar and Saqlain Mushtaq in his all-time World Cup XI

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Iconic all-rounder Shahid Afridi picked five Pakistan legends in his all-time World Cup XI.

Afridi picked opening batsman Saeed Anwar, former captain Inzamam-ul-Haq, left-arm seamer Wasim Akram, fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar and off-spinner Saqlain Mushtaq.

Other than the Pakistan greats he chose, Afridi also selected some of the best international players to play the game, including ex-Australia captain Ricky Ponting, South Africa all-rounder Jacques Kallis and Australia spin king Shane Warne.

Interestingly, Afridi also included India captain Virat Kohli in his list and left out icons of the game like Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara.

