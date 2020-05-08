Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi revealed that taking the first wicket when Test cricket returned to Pakistan for the first time in 10 years and his maiden five-for has been the “great honor” of his career thus far.

Pakistan hosted its first Test match in a decade when Sri Lanka toured the country for two Tests in December 2019.

Afridi picked up the first wicket to fall in the first Test in Rawalpindi as he trapped Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne lbw for 59.

He subsequently went on to take his maiden five-for in the second Test in Karachi, where he finished with figures of 5-77 off 26.5 overs following Sri Lanka’s second innings.

The 20-year-old also thanked the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for all its hard work in bringing international cricket back to Pakistan.

“It was a great honor to take the first wicket and fifer when Test cricket came home after 10 years. Thanks Pakistan Cricket Board for bringing back those awesome memories. Can’t wait to play more Test matches on our home soil,” Afridi said on Twitter.

