Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Asif believes that once left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi stops performing and taking wickets, the national selectors will “drop him and pluck another young kid out from nowhere”.

Despite only being 20, Afridi has already established himself as the spearhead of Pakistan’s pace attack.

He recently finished as the second-highest wicket-taker in this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL) with 13 wickets in nine matches for the Lahore Qalandars at an average of 18.92 and an economy rate of 7.02.

However, Asif reiterated that Afridi will be under constant pressure to do well as he could lose his spot in the Pakistan team if he goes through a rough patch.

“At the end of the day when he stops performing, you’ll drop him and pluck another young kid out from nowhere,” Asif told ESPNcricinfo. “There are 20 to 25 bowlers in the range of 130 to 140 kph, but in Test match cricket I don’t see pace.

“A fast bowler who can take a ten-wicket haul is the quality I’m looking for. How many fast bowlers have taken ten wickets for Pakistan since 2010? Only Abbas after me.”

