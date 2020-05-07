Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Iconic Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has made a bold claim about legendary West Indies batsman Brian Lara, calling him the “best batsman of his era”.

Lara is without a doubt one of the greatest batsmen the West Indies has ever produced, but he played with some of the legends of the game during his time.

However, he still holds the record for the highest Test score in history of 400 not out.

A memory with one of the legends of the game. Best batsman of his era @BrianLara

I wish i played more against him. #BrianLara #WestIndies #Legend pic.twitter.com/zdOPrU005c — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) April 22, 2020

“A memory with one of the legends of the game. Best batsman of his era Brian Lara. I wish I played more against him,” Akhtar said on Twitter.

