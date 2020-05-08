Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan spinner Saeed Ajmal has shared his tips and advice to becoming a successful bowler.

Ajmal is widely regarded as one of the best spinners Pakistan ever produced and had an excellent international career.

He featured in 35 Tests and took 178 wickets at an average of 28.10.

The 42-year-old also played 113 ODIs and claimed 184 wickets at an average of 22.72.

In regards to his T20 International career, Ajmal picked up 85 wickets in 64 matches at an average of 17.83.

The Faisalabad native noted that one of the keys to becoming a successful bowler is to “have a positive mind” and an attacking mindset.

“In my career, I always led from the front and looked to take wickets and never once was I on the back foot and looked to bowl defensively,” he told PakPassion. “These are exactly the type of bowlers that I wish to coach. I want bowlers to have a positive mind and not ones who look for an easy way out by being defensive.

“I say this with conviction that any bowler can achieve this positive state of mind as long as they have the right temperament. The trick is to think positively, and you will always be successful.”

