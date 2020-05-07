What useful advice has Moin Khan given the Pakistan players?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Moin Khan has advised the national players to work on their fitness and “keep their focus” during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

With no international cricket or domestic tournaments going on, Moin urged the players to ensure they don’t let their fitness standards slip.

He pointed out that the players “don’t need a big space to workout”.

“If players chose to stay idle then it will affect their physical and mental health; you need to keep yourself active. You don’t need a big space to workout, even your bedroom is enough to do some exercise,” Moin was quoted as saying by Geo News.

“It is important for players to keep their focus so that whenever the sport resumes they’re prepared to take the challenge.”

