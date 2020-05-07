Misbah-ul-Haq to Pakistan players: Make sure you work on your fitness

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has urged the national players to work on their fitness while they remain at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

The players recently underwent an online fitness test, but Misbah made it clear that once cricket resumes, “the basic thing we need would be fitness”.

He noted that if the Pakistan players return fit and ready to go, “we can regain our form or skill quickly”.

“I think in this situation, it’s more towards individual responsibility as professionals; what we can do, how we are working,” Misbah told Stats Perform as quoted by PakPassion. “We are obviously just trying to communicate to the players that whenever we hit the ground again, the basic thing we need would be fitness. Obviously if we are fit enough, if we maintain our fitness levels, we can regain our form or skill quickly.

“If we lose our fitness in these isolation periods then it’s going to be tough because once we are back on the job it will be difficult for us to either work on the skill or fitness. It’s important for the players to physically and mentally prepare yourself.”

