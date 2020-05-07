Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan fast bowler Aaqib Javed has shockingly claimed that his “career ended prematurely because I spoke against fixing”.

He added that his decision to be vocal about match-fixing was the reason why he wasn’t able to become Pakistan’s head coach.

The 47-year-old also questioned why the whistleblowers rather than the masterminds behind match-fixing are punished.

“My career ended prematurely because I spoke against fixing. I was being threatened that I would be ripped to pieces. If you are vocal against fixing then you can only go to a certain extent in your career. This is why I was not able to become the head coach [of Pakistan],” Javed was quoted as saying by Geo News.

“This mafia runs very deep and once you enter it you can never come back. Many a cricketers were punished but the mafia was never identified. Both of them should be punished and this menace will only go away through severe punishments and lifetime bans.

“Facts were hidden even in [the] Justice Qayyum Commission. I had told the court that fixing is not done by one but five to six players. I told Justice Qayyum that my testimony was based on what I had seen with my own eyes and heard with my ears.”

