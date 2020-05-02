Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif firmly believes that batsman Umar Akmal should have been banned for life.

His comments come after Akmal was banned for three years by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for failing to report corrupt approaches ahead of this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Latif previously said that any sort of fixing should be made a criminal offence as it will deter players from taking part in any corrupt activities.

“The decision to punish Umar Akmal by the PCB is absolutely right. I personally believe that he should have been banned for life. The punishment was supposed to happen since Umar Akmal violated the anti-corruption code. He has been punished according to the rules,” Latif told the Daily Express as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“I have said this before that this process will not stop. New rules and regulations need to be drafted. Those policies then need to be approved by the parliament and be made part of the constitution going forward so that the PCB does not have to make decisions on these transgressions in the future and the accused can be punished with the approved sentences.

“I think the timeframe of the ban imposed on Umar Akmal is very less. These three years will pass in a flash. Players who have been banned before this have also came back to the cricketing field.”

