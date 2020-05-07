Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar has predicted that talented youngster Naseem Shah “has the potential of becoming the next Waqar Younis”.

Naseem, 17, holds the record of being the second-youngest bowler to take a five-for and the youngest to claim a hat-trick in Test cricket.

Most recently, he represented the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and took five wickets in six matches at an average of 32.40.

“Naseem Shah has the potential of becoming the next Waqar Younis,” Akhtar was quoted as saying by Geo News.

