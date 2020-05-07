Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Iconic Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar believes that left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi “can become the next Wasim Akram”.

Akram is widely considered to be the best fast bowler Pakistan has ever produced.

Akram featured in 104 Tests and took 414 wickets at an average of 23.62.

He is also the second-highest wicket-taker in ODI history as he claimed 502 wickets in 356 matches at an average of 23.52.

Despite only being 20, Afridi has already established himself as the spearhead of Pakistan’s pace attack.

He recently finished as the second-highest wicket-taker in this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL) with 13 wickets in nine matches for the Lahore Qalandars at an average of 18.92 and an economy rate of 7.02.

“Shaheen Shah Afridi can become the next Wasim Akram,” Akhtar was quoted as saying by Geo News.

