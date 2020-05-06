Wasim Akram backing which Pakistan bowler to ‘get faster in the future’?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Pakistan left-arm seamer Wasim Akram is backing young fast bowler Naseem Shah to “get faster in the future”.

Naseem, 17, holds the record of being the second-youngest bowler to take a five-for and the youngest to claim a hat-trick in Test cricket.

Most recently, he represented the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and took five wickets in six matches at an average of 32.40.

With Naseem capable of bowling over 140kph on a consistent basis, Akram is confident that he will continue to get quicker.

Akram also heaped praise on Naseem, saying that if he could choose a youngster from today to bowl with, it would be the teenager.

“If I were to pick a youngster from today who I would have liked to have bowled with, I would pick Naseem Shah. He is young, fast, bowls at over 150 kph and he will get faster in the future too,” Akram was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

